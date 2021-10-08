Poland’s violation of EU law raises concerns about possible expulsion

An opponent waved the EU flag in front of a constitutional tribunal in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland’s highest court has ruled that some EU laws are in conflict with the country’s own constitution – raising concerns about Poland’s commitment to the union.

The European Commission, the governing body of the European Union, and the Conservative government in Poland have been at loggerheads for years over the rule of law. Brussels has accused Warsaw of undermining the independence of the judiciary and has so far backtracked on deciding to provide post-epidemic recovery funding worth about ில்லியன் 30 billion ($ 34 billion).

In a recent extension of their controversy, Polish judges ruled that national law was paramount to European law in a case brought by the country’s prime minister.

“The Polish Constitutional Court is not the first European Court of Justice to question the primary principle of EU law on national law. .

“This pre-emptive strike is likely to cause a setback in the EU, where the national recovery plan will not be approved, and in Poland, the Poles will begin to question their government’s position in the EU,” he added.

Polls show that Polish voters are increasingly pro-European, far removed from Britain, which voted to leave the EU in 2016.